Greencastle Golf Club Ladies' Committee present donations to Inishowen charities

Greencastle Golf Club Ladies' Committee recently presented fundraising donations to a number of local charities.
Published 27th Nov 2023, 14:44 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT
Greencastle Golf Club, Ladies Branch to Carndonagh Community Hospital - Lady Captain, Isobel McCafferty presenting the cheque to Mairead O'Neill, CNM1. Also present - Chinju Johny, Staff Nurse; Sanilamol Sunny, Staff Nurse; Amie Tayoco, CNM2; Litha Lukose, Staff Nurse; Paul Pearson, MTA. Open Charity Stableford competition sponsored by Mulhall Contracts.Greencastle Golf Club, Ladies Branch to Carndonagh Community Hospital - Lady Captain, Isobel McCafferty presenting the cheque to Mairead O'Neill, CNM1. Also present - Chinju Johny, Staff Nurse; Sanilamol Sunny, Staff Nurse; Amie Tayoco, CNM2; Litha Lukose, Staff Nurse; Paul Pearson, MTA. Open Charity Stableford competition sponsored by Mulhall Contracts.
The committee raised €900 for RNLI Buncrana, €519 for Moville Day Centre, €519 for Carndonagh Community Hospital and €1022 for Foyle Search and Rescue. The money was raised at a Charity Day, sponsored by P Lawrence and Lady Captain’s Open Charity Day, sponsored by Mulhall Contracts. Lady Captain, Isobel McCafferty presented cheques to the charities and organisations.

For more information, visit greencastlegolfclub.com or search for Greencastle Golf Club on Facebook.

