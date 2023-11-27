Greencastle Golf Club Ladies' Committee present donations to Inishowen charities

The committee raised €900 for RNLI Buncrana, €519 for Moville Day Centre, €519 for Carndonagh Community Hospital and €1022 for Foyle Search and Rescue. The money was raised at a Charity Day, sponsored by P Lawrence and Lady Captain’s Open Charity Day, sponsored by Mulhall Contracts. Lady Captain, Isobel McCafferty presented cheques to the charities and organisations.