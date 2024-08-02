Greencastle Regatta Festival to return with great events and 50th Annual Blessing of the Fleet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Greencastle Regatta Festival and the 50th Annual Blessing of the Fleet returns on August 6.

This year’s Blessing of the Fleet is a special one, marking half a century of the tradition, which celebrates Greencastle’s maritime heritage and community spirit.

It takes place at 4pm on Friday, August 9 at the Museum Marquee and will a special musical performance by Ceolan School of Music and blessing music by Musical Memories. The celebration continues afterwards with a live concert by the Causeway Shantyme.

On Wednesday, August 7, there’ll be a Bingo Night at 8:30pm in Cavanaghs Bar.

The Pedal Powered Tractor Run and Doll Push underway at the Greencastle Regatta in 2022. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS – 071

There will also be a Treasure Hunt at the Greencastle Regatta Festival on August 8, with a start time of 7pm at Cavanaghs' Bar (The Sean Ti)

Entry Fee is €20 per car.

Also on August 8 is a fantastic Family Fun Day at the Greencastle Centre from 1 - 3pm.

The Greencastle Regatta Food Fair also takes place on August 9 from 12-3.30pm in the Museum Marquee.

Other festival events include a ‘Try Golf Event’ on August 9 from 12 – 3pm on The Village Green, as well as an RNLI / Irish Coastguard Simulated Rescue Display.

On Saturday, August 10 from 11am - 4pm at The Museum Marquee, there’s be a STEAM Spectacular hosted by Spraoi Agus Spórt and the Greencastle Colour Run on the same day. Sunday, August 11 will also see an electrifying Tug O' War competition on the Green

There’s also a full musical line-up across the festival weekend. See Greencastle Regatta Festival on Facebook for full details.