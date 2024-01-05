News you can trust since 1772

Greenway pedestrians and cyclists urged to stay in lane as Derry & Strabane and Donegal routes progress

Derry City & Strabane District Council are urging greenway users to be mindful of the different lanes for pedestrians and cyclists on various routes to make sure everyone stays safe.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Jan 2024, 14:19 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 14:19 GMT
The call comes as the Council noted increased usage over the Christmas and New Year period as the relatively mild conditions brought more and people onto the various routes.

In an advisory note, posted by the Council over recent days, a spokesperson said: “Our greenway network has proved particularly popular with walkers and cyclists over the holidays and high volumes of traffic are expected during the bright weather this weekend.

“We would urge users to use the separate walking and cycle paths where they are available and always be mindful of the safety of other users.

The greenway under construction along the Culmore Road.The greenway under construction along the Culmore Road.
The greenway under construction along the Culmore Road.

Cyclists are asked to exercise caution and to be conscious of their speed, particularly on narrow sections, to ensure all users can enjoy the network safely.

Meanwhile constructions teams are forging ahead on constructing numerous new routes in the city and in Donegal.

With more routes planned, we will eventually see a greatly expanded and more integrated network of cycle lanes and walkways across the north west region.

In Derry, the Culmore greenway project is well under way, while the construction of a bridge across the Penny burn beside Fort George to link the city centre to the Culmore/ Bay Road Wildlife Park/ Boom Hall greenway network is also taking place.

The new greenway route under construction between Muff and Quigley's Point.The new greenway route under construction between Muff and Quigley's Point.
The new greenway route under construction between Muff and Quigley's Point.

Another major project is also advancing at pace just over the border, from Muff to Quigley’s Point in Donegal. The major project will see a new greenway running along the R238.

With the Muff to Culmore greenway already completed, the aforementioned three projects upon completion will provide a greenway route from Derry city centre right through to Quigley’s Point.

The route forms part of the European Union-backed North West Greenway Network, which is creating a cross border network of greenways across the region, with the aim to “link people with places locally, regionally and nationally”, and to “improve people's social, economic and environmental wellbeing”.

There are also proposals and plans for greenways from Derry to Buncrana and Buncrana to Carndonagh.

Greenways completed over recent years include those along the riverfront in the Waterside, the Strathfoyle greenway, and the Strabane to Lifford greenway.

