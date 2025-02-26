Gregory Campbell urges David Lammy to address ‘the most significant humanitarian catastrophe the world faces’ in Sudan

Gregory Campbell has urged David Lammy to work with the African Union to address the ongoing crisis in Sudan, describing it as the ‘most significant humanitarian catastrophe the world faces today’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DUP MP raised the matter with the British Foreign Secretary on the day the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced he was cutting spending on overseas development aid from 0.5 per cent of Gross National Income (GNI) to 0.3 per cent in order to spend more money on defence.

“The Foreign Secretary indicated that he would engage in further discussions, along with the African Union. Given that there are about 9 million displaced people in one of the most significant, if not the most significant, humanitarian catastrophes that the world faces today, will he impress on the African Union and partners the need for urgent action to try to resolve this situation?” asked Mr. Campbell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foreign Secretary said: “The hon. Gentleman is right to ask that question. I went to the Adré crossing not just to spend time with the overwhelming number of women and children who are fleeing the conflict, but to announce £20 million in additional support for refugees and, in particular, for access to reproductive and sexual health services on that border.

People fetch water in Al- Kamilin which was retaken by the Sudanese, in Sudan's al-Jazira state on February 19, 2025. Since it erupted in April 2023, the war between the army and Rapid Support Fprces paramilitaries has killed tens of thousands of people, forced over 12 million to flee their homes, and created "the biggest humanitarian crisis ever recorded" according to the International Rescue Committee. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

"The situation is grim; it is horrific, and has been given too little attention, and I intend to ensure that we do all we can to bring it to an end.”

The United Nations has described Sudan as among the most devastating crises of our time.

Nearly two years of conflict have fuelled a catastrophic protection crisis and displaced a staggering 12 million people in Sudan and across borders, the UN has said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sudan is a humanitarian emergency of shocking proportions,” said Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher. “Famine is taking hold. An epidemic of sexual violence rages. Children are being killed and injured. The suffering is appalling.”

The UN and partners have urge global action and last week launched a US$6 billion appeal to help people in the country and the region

Famine conditions have been reported in at least five locations in Sudan including displacement camps in Darfur and in the western Nuba Mountains. Catastrophic hunger is expected to worsen by May when the lean season begins.