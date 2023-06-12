Grey seals caught sunbathing on the Foyle during Derry's sunny weather

The footage was shot by recently elected Sinn Féin Councillor for Faughan, Alex Duffy, who says he enjoys going out to video things in the little free time he has. The video shows a huge seal laying in the shallows and finishes with four seals laying beside each other before diving back into the water. Plenty of other mammals such as otters and porpoises can be spotted in the river.

Alex said: “I have a few videos on my Facebook from all over but that was my first wildlife video, the rest are landscapes and scenery and things like that.

"I stood at the Butlers Wharf at the entrance to the Greenway and flew the drone out to the crannog at the banks below Strathfoyle. You can find them there most days just resting and you’ll find them over at the lighthouse, too. You wouldn’t usually get close to them because, as soon as they see people, they’re away. That drone was about 40 or 50 meters away from them and I zoomed in because the noise of the drone even made them scatter.

"They’ll be pupping soon so, hopefully, we’ll get that soon. They usually go over to the lighthouse where it’s more shielded so if I get the time, I’ll hopefully catch them too!”

The video can be viewed by searching for ‘Cllr Alex Duffy – Faughan’ on Facebook or at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUARq_23CKg

A grey seal relaxing in the Foyle, caught by Alex Duffy