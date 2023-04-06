Groups invited to take place in Derry One World Festival this September

Local groups are being encouraged to participate in the event which will be a colourful celebration of an array of cultures showcased through traditional music, song, dance, and cuisine, planned for September 23rd.

In recent months Council's Events and Good Relations team has been working closely with a multi-cultural steering group established to further enhance and develop the programme and to explore how other services in relation to Black Asian and Minority Asian Communities can be improved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Encouraging local groups to take part, Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: "We really want to enhance and develop Council's role in celebrating and supporting all communities so have been working closely with local ethnic minority groups to help shape this year's programme and we want to offer the opportunity for as many local people from all ethnic backgrounds to take part. I want to encourage any group or individual who thinks they can bring something new and vibrant to the programme to join in the festivities.”

Mayor of Derry, Councillor Sandra Duffy pictured with Fiona, Katsu and Forton Umetsu, Foyle Obon, Sarika Shah and Ashwini Rudraprasad, calling for submissions to participate in the vibrant One World Festival taking place on September 23rd.

The call for submissions is now open and will run until Friday 5th May, and Council is hoping to attract a diverse range of individuals and groups to develop and deliver a product to inform, educate and showcase culture, heritage and traditions as part of the One World Festival and outreach programmes.

The exact nature of the commissions is not pre-determined, but music, dance, podcasts, exhibitions, film etc. can be used as mediums to interpret this product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad