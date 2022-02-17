Guilty plea in Edward Meenan murder trial

The late Edward Meenan.

Counsel for Derek Creswell (29), of King’s Lane in Ballykelly, this morning applied to Judge Donna McColgan at Derry Crown Court for his client to be re-arraigned.

When this was done, Cresswell pleaded guilty to the charges of murder and perverting the course of justice on November 25, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault contrary to Section 20 on another man on the same date.

Following the guilty plea, Cresswell was taken into custody and Judge McColgan said that the only sentence that would eventually be passed was one of life in prison.

Sean Rodgers (34), of no fixed abode in Derry, and Ryan Walters (22), with an address in Crossgar, are still on trial charged with the murder of Edward Meenan.