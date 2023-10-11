Halloween 2023: Here's all the pumpkin patches near Derry

2 . Fulton's Pumpkin Patch

Fulton’s Pumpkin Patch is located between Donemana and Artigarvan and has a corn maze and refreshments available to buy on-site. They also have picnic benches so you can make a day of it and bring a packed lunch. No need to leave the furry friends at home, dogs are welcome as long as they stay on a lead. Staff are more than happy to take family pictures, just ask. This year, there is also a 'spook trail' to get a fright before going to collect the pumpkins. For more information, including booking information, visit Fulton's Pumpkin Patch's Facebook Page. Photo: none