Halloween 2023: Here's all the pumpkin patches near Derry

Pumpkin carving has become an integral part of Halloween celebrations and, in recent years, Instagram has been covered in pictures of cute little ones picking the perfect pumpkin.
Thankfully, there’s a few places in and around Derry where picking the perfect pumpkin can be an experience for all the family, and not just a trip to the supermarket. Most of these pumpkin patches are outdoors, so suitable clothing and footwear is necessary but, thankfully, most have hot drinks to keep your hands toasty.
1. Rath Mor Garden Pumpkin Patch
Rath Mor Garden Pumpkin Patch takes place on Saturday, October 28 from 11am to 3pm. The family fun day is free and each child will receive a pumpkin. Photo: none
2. Fulton's Pumpkin Patch
Fulton’s Pumpkin Patch is located between Donemana and Artigarvan and has a corn maze and refreshments available to buy on-site. They also have picnic benches so you can make a day of it and bring a packed lunch. No need to leave the furry friends at home, dogs are welcome as long as they stay on a lead. Staff are more than happy to take family pictures, just ask. This year, there is also a 'spook trail' to get a fright before going to collect the pumpkins. For more information, including booking information, visit Fulton's Pumpkin Patch's Facebook Page. Photo: none
3. Illies Pumpkin Patch
Illies Pumpkin Patch, just outside Buncrana, takes place on Sunday, October 29 at Illies Community Centre. Tickets cost £5 for an adult and £7 for a child and each child will receive a pumpkin. For more information, visit Illies Community Centre on Facebook. Photo: none
4. Maxwell’s American-themed Pumpkin Patch
Maxwell’s American-themed Pumpkin Patch is located in Castlederg, over a half an hour outside of Derry but it is definitely worth the visit. Maxwell’s has a full menu of sweet drinks and treats, a maize maze and some spooky (but friendly) friends who visit the patch. You can pick your own pumpkin, too, and get the perfect pic for Instagram. Booking is essential so visit maxwellspumpkinpatch.digitickets.co.uk to book. Photo: none