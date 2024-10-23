Halloween: 23 of Derry and Donegal’s most haunted spots and their spine-chilling ghost stories

2 . The ghosts of Boom Hall

Ghost stories abound about the historic Boom Hall. During the Siege of Derry Captain Robert Browning of The Mountjoy died of wounds received in the battle to relieve the city. "It is said that his wife Jane watched from the shore, from the site of Charles Fort, believing that she would see her husband soon, but it was not to be. Could it be that it really is his ghost that is reputed to walk along the river on the land known as Gunsland in search of his wife, to fulfil a promise that he would return? There have been stories that on misty evenings sounds have echoed across the water and a tall man stands perfectly still, looking towards the river before moving in an erratic way along the riverbank. Some say he wears a military garb but no one really knows." This extract from 'Haunted Derry' by Madeline McCully was reproduced with permission in the 'Journal' in 2015. Photo: Kevin Mullan