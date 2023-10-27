Halloween Derry 2023: Main attractions over the next 4 days in and around city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of attractions and events have been organised across Derry and Strabane and the main Samhain festivities commence at 12noon tomorrow, Saturday.

For the next few days, Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place will be transformed, with Hallowe’en characters roaming the area, and creepy critters, music, food and markets daily from noon to 9pm as well as ‘freaky football’ nearby at Harbour Square.

The Samhain bandstand will host live musicians, while there will be a cauldron full of child-friendly events, including the Witch’s Lair on Waterloo Place daily from noon to 3pm and 5pm to 7pm, popular princesses from 12noon - 3pm daily, with Spooktacular Awakenings in Guildhall Square daily from 3pm to 8pm, with free games, dress up and puppet making.

Halloween performers at Waterloo Place during a previous Hallowe'en. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2143GS – 096

As darkness falls the whole town will come alive with every nook and cranny hosting a plethora of ghouls and ghosts from 6pm to 9pm daily.

NWRC students will be performing Halloween Musicals on Shipquay Street, while the Craft Village will host the sinister Sanderson Sisters. At the same time, St Columb’s Cathedral Grounds will be hosting an Illuminations show and Dragon Fly aerialists.

Outside Bishop Street courthouse, City Dance will present Walter on the Dancefloor while there will be spooky apparitions in and around Holywell Trust and along the Garden of Reflection.

Also taking place from 6pm to 9pm, skeletal beings will soar into the night sky above the Diamond, as Walter’s Festival of the Undead takes place along Society Street car park, Palace Street, and Upper Magazine Street. There will be wailing nuns at Pump Street, Mannanán Mac Lir at the Playhouse and Magee students performing The End of the World Chronicles on Artillery Street.

The Ramsey and Harkin families in costume for Halloween night at a previous parade in Derry. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2144GS – 012

Hallowe'en favourites Spark are back at The Diamond, Shipquay Street, Castle Street, Magazine Street and Butcher Street every evening at 6.30pm, 7.30pm & 8.30pm.

Monday will see a free fancy dress cycle, the Wheelin’ Bashees set off from the North West Transport Hub, Duke Street, at 2pm with tickets available at derryhalloween.com/tickets, ahead of the main celebrations on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the carnival parade sets off at 7pm from Queens Quay along Boating Club Lane, Strand Road and along Embankment to Water Street and returning via Embankment and Queen's Quay.