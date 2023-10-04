Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry & Strabane Council is now appealing to anyone with unwanted Hallowe’en costumes and props sitting in the wardrobe or attic to consider giving them a new lease of life by donating to the Swap Shop at a number of locations across Derry and Strabane before Friday October 13 ahead of the swap shop taking place on Saturday, October 14.

Council staff said this is a fantastic way of rejuvenating old items and saving some money in the process.

The Swap Shop takes place just ahead of Recycling Week which runs from October 16 – 22.

Items can be left in to the reception at Council’s offices on Strand Road in Derry, the Guildhall, the 4Rs Recycling Centre and Waterside Shared Village, as well as the Alley Theatre and the Council Offices on Derry Road, Strabane.

The theme for this year’s Recycling Week is The Big Recycling Hunt, focusing on items in the home that are overlooked for recycling.

Council Waste and Recycling Officer Julie Hannaway, said Hallowe’en costumes were the perfect item for reuse.

“We are all guilty of buying costumes one year which are discarded the next, and I’m sure most of us have unwanted Halloween items in the attic or cupboard.

“This year we’re asking that people join in our Hallowe’en ‘Big Recycling Haunt’ and dig out some of those witches’ hats and broomsticks, and gift them to a new home through the Swap Shop. It’s a great way of picking up a new costume at little or no cost, and for one night of the year it makes perfect sense not to splurge son something brand new.”

Festival and Events manager with Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, said:

“Every Hallowe’en we see amazing sights on the streets and the creativity of the people of Derry when it comes to costumes really is without parallel. There is as much colour amongst the crowds as there is in our carnival parade. But each year I think we see fewer of the home made creations that used to be the stand out highlight of the festival.

“This year, we would love to see a return to that Derry costume making tradition. And with the many benefits of reusing and recycling clothes and other unwanted items, it’s the perfect way to do something positive for the environment this Hallowe’en.”

The Swap Shop will take place in the Guildhall on Saturday, October 14 and everyone is welcome to come along to see what spooky ensemble they can unearth.