Among the hundreds of attractions it highlights is the incredible value for money that visitors get when they visit the North West.

New research carried out for the book shows that accommodation in Derry in summer 2023 is 40 percent less expensive than in Belfast and 60 percent cheaper than staying in Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Handy Wee Guide’ features scores of great images of the North West by veteran photographer Tom Heaney (NWPressPics), and up-to-the-minute text from Garbhán Downey (contributing editor Derry's Streets and City of Music: Derry's Music Heritage).

The Handy Wee Guide to Derry

The ‘packed little pocket-book’, which is said to be ideal for visitors and hosts alike, includes sections on Ancient Ground; Beaches, Walks & Parks; Museums & Galleries and Tours & Walks, among many other things.

Priced at £7.00, it will be available from local shops and colmcillepress.com.

The 'Handy Wee Guide to Derry' is published this week