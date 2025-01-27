Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The heartbroken father of the young man who was killed when a tree fell onto his car as Storm Éowyn arrived had been waiting up for his son and later told a local priest: ‘He never came home’.

Numerous tributes have been paid to ‘hard,working, respectful, and caring’ Kacper Dudek, who was just 20 years of age and lived in the Lifford area of Donegal, where he grew up.

Kacper is understood to have been returning home early from night shift at his place of work when the terrible tragedy at Feddyglass, Raphoe, unfolded on Friday morning at around 5.30am – 90 minutes before the red weather warning came into effect across the region.

Fr Michael McCaughey who attended the scene and later spoke with Kacper’s heartbroken family yesterday told the Journal: “This young man was speaking to his father and within minutes he was dead. He apparently had come across a fallen tree. He had phoned his father, and father advised him to take a different route home. Then literally within minutes of the accident a tree fell on him.

Kacper Dudek.

"One of the tragic things was his father waited for him to come home, and his father said to me: ‘He never came home’. I found those words heartrending."

Fr McCaughey, who attended the scene shortly after the tragedy on Friday morning, paid tribute to the “tremendous work” of the gardai, fire service and other emergency personnel “who were dealing with so much that day”.

He also paid tribute to the community, and particularly the Polish community for their deep faith and the physical, emotional and spiritual support they have been providing to the Dudek family, who had no electricity Friday into Saturday due to the storm.

“When I went in in Friday night the Polish community had just finished saying the Rosary. They have been remarkable,” Fr McCaughey said.

Kacper was born in Poland but grew up in Lifford and attended the national school there and later Holy Cross College in Strabane.

Holy Cross College principal Ciaran Johnston said the entire school community was in shock.

Mr Johnston said yesterday: “Kacper was at the school from 2016 to 2023 and he was a young fellow that came in, got on with his school work and his school business. He was a really kind and caring young fellow, hardworking and respectful and very well liked among his peers and staff.”

Mr Johnston said that since the school shared the sad news of his death on social media, they have been inundated with messages and tributes to Kacper.

"We hope that provides some solace to the family, the high regard he was kept in. He was such a good, good person.”

The school, where Kacper's younger sibling is still a pupil, is also putting in place wraparound support for staff and pupils affected by the tragedy, Mr Johnston said, adding: “People are just very shocked and saddened to hear the news.”

A garda spokesperson said at the weekend that a post mortem examination would take place “in due course.”

The section of the N14 between Lifford and Letterkenny where the incident occurred was closed throughout Friday and into the weekend, with local diversions in place.

“Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a full examination of the scene ," a gardai spokesperson said on Saturday, adding:

"A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been assigned to provided support to the family of Mr Dudek (RIP).

"Investigations ongoing.”

Funeral arrangements for Kacper Dudek are expected to be confirmed in the coming days.