Family and friends of the late Patrick Bowen present a cheque for £1613.31 to Foyle Search and Rescue.

The success of a recent fundraiser, held in memory of a popular Derry man, represented how much he was loved, respected and cared for, his best friend has said.

Patrick Bowen, who was a dedicated volunteer with Foyle Search and Rescue for almost a decade, died by suicide on August 27, 2024.

Numerous, heartfelt tributes were paid to him following his passing, led by FS&R, who said he would be ‘forever' in their hearts.

Patrick’s family and friends were and continue to be heartbroken over their loss and his best friend, Ciaran Devine, wanted to organise an event in Patrick’s honour, that would remember who and all he was.

The late Patrick Bowen.

He also wanted to raise funds for Patrick’s beloved FS&R, while also highlighting men’s mental health and the impact of suicide.

Patrick was a ‘big biker’ and earlier this month, a huge attendance of the biking community from Derry, Donegal and right across Northern Ireland gathered for ‘Ride Out for Paddy’, while thousands of people also watched the event live on Facebook.

Ciaran said his friend’s heartbroken family found much comfort in their support.

"Patrick's family are absolutely heartbroken since they have lost him, only over a year ago, and this gathering of his biking buddies family, friends, work colleagues and comrades at FSR, all being there on Sunday, September 14, honouring their son and brother ,meant everything to them.”

The Ride Out for Paddy.

Ciaran told how Patrick was someone who ‘would brighten up anyone's day, instantly.’

"Everyone knew Paddy because people took to him instantly, having such an infectious personality. He was known for a lot of things but one thing he was well known for was his bubbliness – the hilarious jokes he'd make up followed by his very witty laugh. He would brighten up anyone's day instantly. He had that aura about him, he was a loving, kind, and gentle person who cared a lot about others.”

"Patrick has been a huge loss to us all.”

Ciaran added how he wanted to organise the event to bring some comfort to the family and show them how much he was loved.

“They were very overwhelmed seeing so much support that day, the lead up to it all and it was a really emotional day when it all happened. I'm still overwhelmed by how much support it has gotten. It has been very powerful.”

Ciaran organised to have Patrick’s adored Suzuki Bandit Motorbike there for the event.

“This was very very special, especially the moment Kevin drove in on it at the base that morning. it was so emotional for everyone and really made it even more special having it there with Paddy’s wee, blue bandana tied to the rear of the bike.”

On the day, bikers gave a donation of £10 per bike and there were other further donations via collection boxes on the day and in local businesses, as well as an online fundraiser.

The final amount raised was £1613.31p which was presented to Foyle Search and Rescue.

Ciaran said he and Patrick’s family are so grateful for all the support they received and are proud to have raised so much money for FS&R, in his name.

If you are need in support, contact Lifeline 08088088000; Samaritans 116-123 and Childline 08001111.

In RoI contact Pieta House 1800247247 or text HELP