Healing Hearts is 'helping so many' - Mother praises 'valuable' Foyle Hospice service

A Newtownstewart woman has paid tribute to the bereavement service at Foyle Hospice which helped her and her young son through the final stages of her husband’s life.

On May 2, 2023, Caroline Olphert’s world was turned upside down when her husband Dean was diagnosed with Cancer after numerous visits with his doctor.

At the time of his diagnosis, Dean was a father to six-year-old Alfie, and for himself and Wife Caroline, they knew a long journey lay ahead of them. Following his death, Caroline has raised over £5k in his memory for Healing Hearts.

This Foyle Hospice service provides specialist bereavement support for any child or young person aged 4 -18 years, who have experienced a loved one receiving the diagnosis of a life-limiting illness or death of someone close to them regardless of the cause.

Dean pictured with his wife Caroline & son Alfie.

After the devastating news, Dean was referred to the City Hospital in Belfast and didn’t start treatment until the end of June, when he was told his diagnosis was curable. The father-of-one went through six weeks of radiotherapy and chemotherapy medication.

Caroline explained: “After the first week of travelling five days up and down to Belfast, the hospital agreed to keep him for the next five as he was too uncomfortable travelling. He suffered awful pain with this disease before and during treatment.”

Fortunately, Dean got home on August 2, 2023, after the doctors were happy with his response to treatment. Within about 6 weeks, Dean was coming on so well to the point where he decided he would be able to fit a new bathroom to the family home.

At the end of September, Dean began having symptoms again, and was told that it was nothing to worry about. Following numerous trips to the doctors and a few hospital admissions, Dean eventually went through a biopsy and colostomy surgery to be told his cancer was back and was aggressive.

Caroline and friends pictured on the recent Charity Waxing Night in aid of Foyle Hospice.

As Dean reached the end-of-life stages, Caroline was made aware of Healing Hearts services through the Palliative Care Team at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Caroline said: “Dr Damien McMullan referred us to Healing Hearts while Dean was in hospital.

“Healing Hearts is helping so many bereaved children and it’s such a valuable service, not only for the children but also to the parents.”

While her son Alfie received support through meeting other children through Healing Hearts, Caroline also joined the Healing Hearts Parents Support Group where families can come together and enjoy fun days out together.

Caroline continued: “It really helps to be involved with people who know exactly what you are going through, as no one knows the depth of grief and trauma until they experience it for themselves.”

On March 14, 2024, Dean passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Caroline said: “He suffered awful pain as the cancer was growing and he really suffered mentally, and it broke our hearts to watch this. Dean loved life as anyone that knows him knows, he just lived for Alfie and he was always up for a joke or a laugh.

"He did his best to keep his spirits up as he hoped he would get more treatment, but I know he was breaking inside.”

Caroline continued: “After his death, we held a fundraising night, where friends and family of Dean offered to get their head shaved, and their chest/legs waxed, with all proceeds going to Healing Hearts. We also had a draw with 50 prizes and we raised £5100, which I am delighted with - it will help so many kids. We were truly overwhelmed with the support and would like to thank everyone who donated, including local businesses and friends and family. Also, thanks to Conways Bar who let us use their premises and made it a great night.”

Caroline concluded: “Michelle Kosky has been such a great support to me and Alfie and we are truly thankful for the help from Healing Hearts.”