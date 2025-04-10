Healthcare workers to join Derry protest over deadly attacks on fellow professionals in Palestine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry healthcare professionals will be among those joining a protest rally in the city at the weekend being held to condemn the killing of fellow medical professionals in Gaza.

The protest will take place on Saturday, April 12, with people being asked to assemble at 2pm at Bishop’s Gate on Bishop Street, with a rally to take place afterwards at Guildhall Square.

it has been organised by Derry IPSC (Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign).

A spokesperson for Derry IPSC has urged those within the medical profession and the wider community to join the rally in solidarity with “healthcare workers under fire” and to register their abhorrence at “lives lost for saving lives”.

"Join us in solidarity to condemn the murder and targeting of health workers in Gaza.

"We call on all healthcare professionals: stand with your colleagues. Demand protection under international law,” a spokesperson for Derry IPSC has posted.

Some local medical professionals recorded solidarity messages as they urged their colleagues to join them on Saturday.

The protest comes after a ceasefire was broken and the Israeli government’s bombardment resumed over recent weeks.

Back in January it was reported how the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, called the destruction of hospitals a “human rights catastrophe” which “continues to unfold in Gaza before the eyes of the world.”

It was reported at that time that more than 1,000 healthcare workers had been killed from October 2023 to the start of 2024.

The United Nations reported that the World Health Organisation had verified 654 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza since October 2023, resulting in over 2,000 people being killed or injured.