Heartbreak as 'kind, gentle soul' Candice Tosh (15) dies following road collision in Macosquin in County Derry
The girl has been named by police as Candice Tosh, as a fresh appeal for information was issued.
Numerous tributes to the teenager have been posted online.
In a statement on its Facebook social media page, Coleraine College said: “Our return to school today was greatly saddened as we paid tribute to our beautiful pupil Candice Tosh who tragically died at the weekend.
"Candice was a kind gentle soul with an outstanding talent in Art.
"Candice will be sorely missed by the school community and in particular by the staff and pupils of the ASPIRE centre. Here Candice found peace and a safe haven in which to develop and to express herself.
"We would like to extend our sympathy to her parents, her siblings and all the family. Candice will always have a place in our hearts.”
Locally-based Life After, which works with families bereaved in road tragedies, also said its thoughts were with Candice’s family.
In a statement, Life After said: “Could everyone please keep the Tosh family in your thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with traumatic event.
"We at Life After offer our deepest sympathies to the Tosh family and wish them Gods richest blessings in the days and months ahead with the reassurance that we are there to provide support and assistance if or when required.”
The Dunhill Road in Macosquin, located between Coleraine and Limavady, had been closed in both directions for a time last Thursday, as police and emergency services attended the scene of the road traffic collision.
On Monday night, a PSNI spokesperson issued a fresh appeal as they confirmed:
"Police can confirm that 15-year-old Candice Tosh, from the Macosquin area, has died following a road traffic collision on the Dunhill Road in Macosquin on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision, and would ask anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have captured mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to contact them at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 740 02/11/23.”