Heartbreak as Reuven and Joseph’s Derry friends and family share of their loss

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mourners lined the streets in their hundreds as the bodies of the two boys were taken from their homes to Requiem Mass in Ardmore Chapel. Staff in Altnagelvin Hospital, where the mothers of both boys work, stood outside to support their colleagues through this difficult time.

At the chapel, boys from St Columb’s College made a guard of honour for their classmates. Joseph and Reuven’s bodies were brought into the chapel and the caskets opened, to show the boys laying in their new school uniforms, on what should have been their first day of school.

The boys’ friends described their ‘unbearable’ loss and how much ‘funny, kind and caring’ Reuven and Joseph have added to their lives.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack said: “Reuven and Joseph were inseparable. They were always together; laughing and supporting each other through their daily hardships. We will always remember our brothers. They hold a special place in our hearts and will never be forgotten as they will live on in our memories forever.”

Abel said: “Reuven and Joseph were the most funny, positive and helpful people you would ever meet. Whenever you felt sad or worried or anxious, they were there to help cheer you up or just comfort you in the best way possible. I am so grateful to have had them in my life.”

Steve told of the mischief he would get up to with his friends, telling a story of the time he was supposed to be home by 2pm, but at 6.30pm Reuven told him ‘it wouldn’t hurt anybody’ to treat themselves to a chippy as they were already late.

“He hasn’t paid me back, however,” he said. “He still owes me £2.80.”

Nixon said: “Growing up, I had many friends. But when I first met these boys, it felt much more like a family. Reuven and I would talk late and night and if there was anything wrong, we would try and help each other. He was the most helpful person in treating me like his brother.

“Joseph looked like a shy person but, once I got to know him, he turned into one of the funniest people I have ever met. I will miss you both so much but all the memories we’ve shared together will stay in my heart forever. I love you both.”

Jeff said: “We did a lot together as a friend group. If one of us was unavailable, we would cancel all our plans. Our brotherhood special. Words can’t describe what these boys meant to me. Reuven and I were born and raised in the same household. We were treated like brothers. He means so much to me. When we were wee, he knew I had a fear of the dark and being alone so he always had my head in his arm. That’s the thing about Reuven, he was fearless. He showed something beyond courage and bravery.”

On behalf of Joseph’s family, Mr Abraham Sebastian said: “Words cannot describe the sorrow and loss we are feeling as a family as we mourn the life that was, but also the life that might have been. Joseph was a wonderful and sweet boy. He always took things in his stride. As Joseph grew from a boy to a teenager, we saw the man he would become; strong, steadfast and assured. He was a gentle soul, unwavering in his patience, and with a real desire to help others. Joseph was loved by all who knew him. The suddenness of Joseph’s loss has been devastating to his family. We feel waves of grief over his young life and that of his friend, which was cut short so tragically. This leaves a huge emptiness in our hearts.”

Evan Simon said: “Dear Reuven, you left me too soon. You were my only brother and I loved you so, so much - even when you irritated me. You are our big brother and you always took care of us.

“My Joseph, I loved you the most in our group. I treasure the time we had together playing FIFA. You were the most humble person I knew. Rest in Peace my dear Reuven and Joseph.” Reuven’s cousin and Joseph’s friend Juliette, said: “Joseph was one of the kindest people I knew and he always walked around with a smile on his face. He spread positivity in every room he entered, which I know he will continue to do.

“Reuven was my cousin but he treated me like his little sister. When I was writing this, so many stories came to my head and so many people came to me to tell me things. That’s when I realised how many hearts he has touched. I’m going to miss you so, so much but I know you will live in everyone’s hearts. I wish you could be here to see how many people love and support you so much. You will never be forgotten.”