Numerous, heartfelt tributes have been paid to the two teenage friends tragically killed in a road traffic accident in Inishowen in the early hours of Monday morning.

Alana Harkin and Thomas Gallagher, both just 18 years old, died in a single vehicle collision in Gleneely at approximately 12.30am on November 6.

A third young man, who is in his late teens, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The teenagers’ untimely deaths have devastated the entire Inishowen community and beyond and many heartfelt tributes have been paid to them both.

Alana Gallagher and Thomas Gallagher. Picture: North West Newspix

Alana was employed at Simpson’s Bar and Restaurant in Carndonagh who, only recently, put up a proud post on its Facebook page highlighting a positive review that singled her out for praise.

In a post posted on the same page on Monday night, a spokesperson told how they had lost a dear friend and colleague, who had a ‘smile that would brighten up any room’.

"She was always so bubbly and friendly, she will always have a special place in our hearts and will be sorely missed by all. We would like to send our deepest condolences to The Harkin & Gallagher families.”

They also wished their colleague, who was injured, a speedy recovery.

Inishowen County Councillor Martin McDermott said Inishowen people had woken up to the shocking news on Monday morning that ‘two young lives were lost in our community, two families whose lives will never be the same again’.

“We pray for the families that they can get strength to help them over the next days months and years and especially for Alana and Thomas RIP.”

Alana and Thomas both lived in Gleneely and Gleneely Development Association expressed its ‘sincere and heartfelt condolences’ to the families and friends of the teenagers ‘who have tragically left us too soon’.

“The whole Gleneely community mourns your loss and sends you love, strength, thoughts, and prayers at this difficult time.”

Gleneely Colts FC also expressed its condolences and said the whole community ‘is devastated at this tragic loss’.

As a mark of respect, they encouraged everyone to place two candles or lights in their window on Tuesday evening to symbolise support and prayers for both families.

They added how their thoughts and prayers are also with the family and friends of the young man in hospital.

Inish Fusion Wine Bar and Bistro in Moville paid tribute to Thomas, who previously worked with them.

“We were blessed to have Thomas, or as we like to call him, Wee Tommy Boy, work with us in the past. He was the happiest and hardest worker that we have ever seen. A pleasure to be around and a privilege to have known. He really was one in a million. Our hearts are broke and we will always remember our ‘Wee Tommy Boy’. He will be very sadly missed.”

Councillor Albert Doherty, who is Chairperson of the Moville Community College committee, where Thomas was a student and his mother is a teacher, said he was devastated for the families of Alana and Thomas.