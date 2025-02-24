Helen McEntee says Creeslough public inquiry has never been ruled out but insists Garda investigation must conclude

Helen McEntee has said a public inquiry into the Creeslough catastrophe has never been ruled out by the government.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But she insisted that an ongoing An Garda Síochána investigation into the explosion that killed ten people in the Co. Donegal village on Friday, October 7, 2022, must be allowed to run its course.

Ms. McEntee is currently the Minister for Education in Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, at the time of the Creeslough disaster she was serving as Justice Minister in the last government.

Emergency services working at the scene of Creeslough explosion in 2022. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty called for a public inquiry in the Dáil.

"Some of the families met with the Minister in October and asked for a public inquiry. They tell me they have not heard from her since. Following that meeting, the Garda Commissioner publicly stated that a public inquiry could run alongside a Garda investigation.

"This morning, I am thinking of Margaret O'Donnell, the mother of Catherine and the grandmother of James, both of whom were victims in the Creeslough tragedy,” said Deputy Doherty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms. O Donnell (aged 39 years) and her son James Monaghan (aged 13 years) were both among those killed in the blast.

Mr. Doherty spoke of how Mrs. O’Donnell had recently passed away ‘without the answers that she and all the other families deserve’.

He asked if Ms. McEntee would ‘commit, as the former Minister for Justice who was to look into this issue, to the need for a public inquiry’.

The Minister replied: “I acknowledge the absolute devastation that was caused by this explosion. I met with the families because I wanted to hear from them. I wanted to meet them because I want to make sure they get the answers they are entitled to and they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The number one objective here is that families get answers to the questions they have asked, as they are entitled to. We also want to make sure something like this does not happen again.

"I was very clear in my previous role, as was the Government, that an inquiry was never being ruled out. However, it is really important that the work of An Garda Síochána continues.

"The Garda Commissioner who I spoke to, and indeed the gardaí I spoke to in Donegal, have done a huge amount of work to make sure a file can be prepared and it will be sent to the DPP.

"However, if, at the end of that process - the DPP is independent - there are still questions that need to be answered, the Government has never ruled out a public inquiry, nor should it ever do so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten people were killed in a large explosion at a mixed use garage/shop/post office/apartment complex in Creeslough in October 2022.

Those who died in the disaster were James O Flaherty, 48 years; Jessica Gallagher, 24 years; Martin McGill, 49 years; Catherine O Donnell, 39 years and her son; James Monaghan, 13 years; Hugh Kelly, 59 years; Martina Martin, 49 years; Robert Garwe, 50 years and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 5 years; and Leona Harper, 14 years.