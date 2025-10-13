Henry Girls to headline all-female fundraising 'Gig for Gaza'

As the latest ceasefire in Gaza appears to be holding and aid is finally being allowed in, the third Gig for Gaza, in An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny, on Sunday, October 19, is raising much needed funds to bring hope to the survivors and to help them rebuild their lives.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fabulous lineup of Irish and Palestinian women musicians will perform to celebrate the resilience and determination of the Palestinian people to hold on to their land, their culture and their hope.

For over two years the Gaza strip has been subjected to the most intensive bombardment since the second world war that has devastated the infrastructure of Gaza, including buildings, roads, power, water, communications, hospitals, and schools. The reported death toll stands at over 67,000, a figure that is bound to rise as bodies are recovered from the rubble. Many more have received life changing injuries, and psychological trauma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inishowen’s Henry Girls are headlining the Gig for Gaza with their captivating fusion of harp, fiddle, accordion, and tight, impressive three-part harmonies.

The Henry Girls.

They have said: “We are calling on people across the Northwest to come together and show their support and solidarity. Now more than ever, the people of Gaza need us to stand with them. This concert will be both a celebration and a call to action, with all proceeds going towards raising crucial funds for humanitarian aid.”

They are joined by the renowned, and much celebrated Palestinian oud player Reem Anbar from Gaza. With an affinity for tarab - the ecstatic traditions of Arab regional music - and the Palestinian heritage of song, Reem absorbed the lessons of older generations of oud players and has forged her own path as a self-taught player.

Ríoghnach Connolly who grew up surrounded by a rich musical familial heritage and through Armagh Pipers’ Club in Armagh City. Her early exposure to traditional music has led her to become a professional vocalist, flautist, lyricist, workshop facilitator and musical activist. She currently holds the title of BBC Radio 2’s Folk Singer of the Year, and Best Folk Singer at the seventh RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards, 2025.

Derry’s Miya O’Brien is a young folk singer in the civil rights tradition. She will be performing many songs of struggle from around the world that many will recognise and can sing along to.

Tickets can be purchased and donations can be made online or at the box office in An Grianán Theatre. All proceeds raised will be going to the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians.