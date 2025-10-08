Here's something for the classical music fans in Derry 'Music by Moonlight'

Orchestra Northwest is pleased to announce its Samhain-themed programme, 'Music by Moonlight,' which will take place on November 9 at the Guildhall.

The Orchestra promises to captivate audiences with a diverse range of performances. Highlights include a family-friendly staging of The Carnival of the Animals, blending Saint-Saëns’ suite with selections from film and stage, Northwest Orchestra will also deliver a performance of Gavin Bryars’ "Jesus’ Blood Never Failed Me Yet."

A spokesperson for the Orchestra said: These performances, part of a wider regional tour across Derry, Limavady, and Dungannon, cements Orchestra Northwest’s reputation for programming that balances accessibility with artistic ambition — bringing world-class music to communities across the North West.

The orchestra is set to perform under the Samhain Moon art installation. Organisers have described this unique performance as a magical event that will fill Derry's iconic Guildhall with shimmering soundscapes, celebrating the city's Halloween festivities.

Audiences can expect classical pieces by Beethoven, Prokofiev and Debussy to hauntingly beautiful contemporary works like Benjamin Britten’s Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes and Hans Zimmer’s Interstellar Suite featuring the Guildhall organ. Organisers said the evening’s programme has been carefully curated to echo the ethereal glow of the moon and the turning of the season.

“We are thrilled to bring Music By Moonlight to life in such an atmospheric setting,” said Rachel Tennis, manager of Allegri and Orchestra Northwest. “It promises to be an extraordinary evening where sight and sound converge in perfect harmony.”

The concert will start at 6 pm on November 9.

Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/orchestra-northwest-presents-music-by-moonlight-tickets-1757911152579