Here's what you should expect from the weather for Derry Halloween parade and firework show
Derry may be in luck this Halloween, as the Met Office has reported that the weather tonight will be cloudy and mainly dry tonight ahead of the end of the Derry Halloween festivities.
Don't get your hopes up too high though, as it is also stated that there is a possibility of some odd patchy rain, particularly in the west. It won't be too cold for an autumn night as the lowest temperature to be expected is 9 degrees with the highest being 12 degrees.
Met Éireann said: “Tonight will be mostly cloudy and dry. There will be a few patches of light rain or drizzle in the northwest. Some mist patches in places also. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with light southwesterly breezes.”
You can find information on Traffic and Travel for Halloween here: https://www.derryjournal.com/news/people/which-roads-and-car-parks-are-closed-and-opened-for-derry-halloween-2024-4847944?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwY2xjawGQhXdleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHezguZK3eeGq5mwqelOn8GcsVa88DB_s6PqeBTBxkkmHq7uQqM23Cd4sZA_aem_dCKgdcqShZdyojpAP8p1mw#Echobox=1730386368