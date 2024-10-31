Here's what you should expect from the weather for Derry Halloween parade and firework show

The fireworks display over the River Foyle in Derry-Londonderry which is one of the highlights of the week long Halloween festival in the city organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council which brings tens of thousands of people to the globally recognised event. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 31.10.18

Are you going to need a coat for the finale of Derry Halloween 2024?

Derry may be in luck this Halloween, as the Met Office has reported that the weather tonight will be cloudy and mainly dry tonight ahead of the end of the Derry Halloween festivities.

Don't get your hopes up too high though, as it is also stated that there is a possibility of some odd patchy rain, particularly in the west. It won't be too cold for an autumn night as the lowest temperature to be expected is 9 degrees with the highest being 12 degrees.

Met Éireann said: “Tonight will be mostly cloudy and dry. There will be a few patches of light rain or drizzle in the northwest. Some mist patches in places also. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with light southwesterly breezes.”

