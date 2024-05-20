Here’s when Little Amal will be in Derry and where she will be visiting

The 3.5 metres tall puppet - representing a young Syrian refugee girl – will visit a number of key landmarks in the city.
Here is Little Amal’s itinerary:
3pm - Little Amal will walk from Ebrington acros s the Peace Bridge to Guildhall Square.
5pm - She will move to Free Derry Corner.
1. Amal crossing the Rio Grande at Loredo border crossing in the USA. Photo: The Walk Productions/Bryan de la Garza
Amal crossing the Rio Grande at Loredo border crossing in the USA. Photo: The Walk Productions/Bryan de la Garza Photo: Supplied
3. Global human rights icon Little Amal arrives in Derry on Monday having already traversed 16 countries and over 160 cities, from Adelaide to Athens and from New York to Naples.
Global human rights icon Little Amal arrives in Derry on Monday having already traversed 16 countries and over 160 cities, from Adelaide to Athens and from New York to Naples. Photo: Supplied
