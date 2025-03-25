The clocks will go forward one hour this Sunday, March 30 as they always do on the last Sunday in March.

The clocks go forward at 1am in the morning.

This means we will lose one hour as 1am becomes 2am.

The period when the clocks are one hour ahead is called Irish Summer Time (IST) or British Summer Time (BST) and it means there will be more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings in what is sometimes called Daylight Saving Time.

The clocks spring forward this weekend.

This year the clocks will go back by one hour shortly before Hallowe’en at 2am on Sunday October 26. When the clocks go back, this is known as Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Although the date of the clock changes differs each year, there is a simple way to remember whether clocks go forward or back in spring or autumn, by using the old mnemonic, ‘spring forward, fall back’.