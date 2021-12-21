Here’s where to get a Covid test in Derry

If you show symptoms of Covid-19 you must self-isolate and get a PCR test by either going to a testing centre or getting a test kit delivered to your home.

The symptoms of Covid-19 are:

- A high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature); OR

- A new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual); OR

- A loss of or change in sense of smell or taste.

The test involves you taking a swab of the nose and the back of the throat. You need to get the test done in the first 8 days of having symptoms.

On days 1 to 7, you can get tested at a site or at home. If you’re ordering a home test kit on day 7, do it by 3pm.

On day 8, you need to go to a test site - it’s too late to order a home test kit.

The drive through test site in Derry is The LYCRA Company Car park, near The Rec Club (Approach using A2 Clooney Road from ‘Maydown Roundabout’ towards Coleraine / Limavady following E-signs)

The site is open seven days a week 09:00 – 17:30pm.

The walk-in centre is located at Templemore Sports Complex, main car park, Buncrana Road, Derry/Londonderry, BT48 7QL

The Templemore site is open seven days a week 08:00 to 18:00pm

You must book an appointment for the drive through and the walk in centre here.You must wear a mask if you are attending the walk in centre - even if you are normally exempt. If you are unable to wear a mask, you can attend a drive through test centre or complete an at home test.

At home PCR tests can be ordered here.

There may be limited availability at times so people are urged to make a booking between 8am and 9am. No more than four kits can be ordered in one booking.

At home tests will be delivered the next day and you need to book Royal Mail courier to arrive the nest day to collect the test swab and take it to the lab. All information on the tests will be included in the kit.

If you receive a positive diagnosis for Covid, you must isolate for 10 days from when the symptoms first started. If the 10 days are complete and you still have a high temperature, you must stay isolated until 48 hours after your temperature returns to normal.

You do not need to isolate if your cough or loss of taste/smell is still present as these could last for several weeks.

If you do not have symptoms but are a close contact to someone who has tested positive, you must do a lateral flow test at home which can be ordered here.