'Highly likely' 2 Derry men died from gunshots wounds to the head Inquest told
The evidence was being given to the inquest into the deaths of William Fleming (19) from the Waterside and Daniel Doherty (23) from Creggan.
During Friday’s hearing, two pathologists gave evidence with regards to the injuries sustained by each of the deceased men.
With regards to Mr Doherty, the hearing was told that he had been struck by 19 bullets in total.
This included two bullets to the head, 12 to his back, three to his forearm and two to his leg.
The hearing was told that it was not possible to determine in what order the wounds were received, but that the two wounds to the head would have been 'rapidly fatal'.
The court heard that some of the body wounds would also have been fatal, but not as rapidly as the head wounds.
It was said that Mr Doherty had a crash helmet in his possession at the time of the shooting but was either not wearing it, or not wearing it properly when he was shot.
As regards William Fleming, the hearing was told that he had sustained at least five bullet wounds.
One of those wounds was to the head, three were to the trunk and one was to the leg.
The court also heard that Mr Fleming had a leg injury that would have been caused by 'blunt force trauma'.
The pathologists further stated that Mr Fleming had up to 50 other wounds, and that these were believed to have been caused by fragmenting bullets.
Both pathogists disagreed with earlier findings, and concluded that Mr Fleming's wounds were inflicted while he was lying on the ground.
An earlier report had suggested the Derry man may have been sitting up when he was shot. However Friday’s hearing was told the angle of the wounds made it more likely that he was shot while on the ground.
The hearing continues.