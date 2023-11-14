A Seamus Heaney letter and passenger logs from emigration ships that departed Foyle Port for North America in the mid-1800s are to be put on display as part of a regional tour of local libraries by the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI).

Currently celebrating its centenary, PRONI is taking some of its most interesting records on the road, visiting Derry Central Library on November 21 and Enniskillen Library on December 14, with further visits, including to Lurgan Library, planned for the New Year.

The initiative, which has been organised in partnership with Libraries NI, will see historical documents specific to the region put on display at each local library.

Documents available to view at Derry Central Library on November 21 include:

A passenger book of shipping agent J & J Cooke listing the names of those leaving Foyle Port for Philadelphia, Québec and St. John, New Brunswick between March 1858 and July 1867.

A letter from Seamus Heaney to fellow renowned poet John Hewitt in September 1966 following the publication of Death of a Naturalist.

A register from Coleraine National School dating back to the late-1800s, noting the names of the male and female pupils who attended between 1872 and 1899.

A register from St Eugene’s Convent (formerly St Columb’s Convent) National School, noting the names of the girls who attended the school between 1892 and 1903.

A highly decorated map depicting the siege of Derry in 1689 (digital viewing only).

Footage from the UTV Archive depicting the North West, including 1960s footage of Foyle Street, a 1965 news clip on a four mile long motorcade in support of a university in the city and a piece on Derry’s selection as City of Culture in 2013.

Acting Director of PRONI, David Huddleston said: “As the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland celebrates its 100th anniversary, I am delighted that we are taking unique and original records on the road to local communities where they were first created.

“Archives are for everyone. They tell us about our people, and our places, so this is a fantastic opportunity to see original historical records up close in a local library. They may contain details of names and addresses that will resonate with visitors or show them family connections.

“This is the first time PRONI has worked with Libraries NI to take historical records on tour, and we look forward to reaching new audiences.

"I hope it will inspire visitors to think about the archives and records that have survived, what they tell us about the past and our shared history.”

Libraries NI Chief Executive Jim O’Hagan said: “Libraries NI welcomes the opportunity to work with PRONI on this exciting initiative and to provide members of the public with a wonderful opportunity to see a selection of important items on display, helping to shine a light on the history and heritage of the local community.

“We are delighted to host the first event in Derry Central Library and look forward to welcoming people as they come and connect with their shared past at their local library.”

