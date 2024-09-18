Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 6,000 jobs are expected to be created as a result of a £290 million investment into Derry city and the Strabane district after the City Deal was signed off on Wednesday.

The funding marks the single largest investment by the UK Government and NI Executive in this region, and the signing of the Financial Deal represents a major milestone in realising the City Deal ambitions, which include the delivery of key infrastructure, regeneration, education and tourism projects.

UK Government and NI Executive Ministers gathered at The Guildhall in Derry on Wednesday to sign off on the financial package for the Derry and Strabane City Region City Deal, which will help unlock in excess of £290m.

The UK Government has provided £50m City Deal funding and £55m via the Inclusive Future Fund, which has been match funded by the Northern Ireland Executive, while additional contributions by Derry City and Strabane District Council and its project partners total £83m.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Bar, NI Secretary of State Hilary Benn MP, Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Finance Minister and DSCDC Chief Executive Joh Kelpie sign the Financial Deal for Derry and Strabane region at the Guildhall on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

The Derry and Strabane City Region City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund will see major investment in the city and district with a focus on innovation, digital and health projects together with regeneration, tourism and renewal initiatives, which aims to create up to 6,300 new jobs by 2033.

The historic achievement this week sets in motion the next stages of the process for Council and its delivery partners to work to deliver the projects, once the full business cases are approved. The focus for the next phase of the City Deal is the detailed design and delivery. The signing of the financial deal will allow access to funding to undertake this work, which will include a wider awareness and engagement process as the designs are developed.

Among the attendees at the event were the First Minister, Michelle O’Neill; deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, MLA; the Secretary of State for NI, Hilary Benn MP, the Finance Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood. There were messages of support from the Minister of Health, the Minister for Infrastructure, the Minister for Economy and the Communities Minister, acknowledging the significance of the event.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lilian Seenoi Barr, who hosted the event, acknowledged the importance of the investment.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr speaking at the Signing of the Financial Deal for Derry and Strabane region at the Guildhall on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

She said: “This is a momentous day for the Derry and Strabane region. Thanks to cross-party political support, private sector backing and unprecedented levels of collaboration from all the partners, we’ve succeeded in securing this significant, long-term commitment to transforming the NI economy in the sectors where we have the potential to become world leaders.

“This City Deal provides us with an opportunity to be vibrant and exciting, and to provide us with so much potential for growth and prosperity. Today, with the signing of the Financial Deal Agreement, we have reached a major milestone, unlocking £290m of capital investment from the UK Government, the Northern Ireland Executive and our local delivery partners.”

Hilary Benn meanwhile said: “I am delighted that the Derry-Londonderry and Strabane City Region City Deal is proceeding as planned, and proud to sign the deal on behalf of the UK Government.

"It's going to provide support to so many important initiatives which will positively impact the lives of local people, including the regeneration of the waterfront in Derry, and of Strabane town centre.

Hilary Benn MP, NI Secretary of State, speaking at the Signing of the Financial Deal for Derry and Strabane region at the Guildhall on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

“The digital and innovation projects which the UK Government is investing in through this deal will deliver a fantastic economic boost and opportunities for residents of the entire North West region. Exciting projects such as the £39 million new combined Cognitive Analytics and Digital Robotics Centre (CADRC), will deliver cutting-edge research and innovation. A new School of Medicine/ Personalised Medicine Centre will develop research capabilities at Ulster University’s Magee Campus, complemented by educational facilities at Altnagelvin Hospital campus.

“I congratulate everyone involved for their hard work and dedication over many years to reach this important milestone. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this investment will have on local people and businesses.”

John Kelpie, Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council, on behalf of the delivery partners, said: “This once in a generation City Deal would not have been possible without the successful collaboration between all of the partners involved who have worked tirelessly to get it over the line. This joined up approach has seen us using our resources, expertise and determination to secure this funding for our area so that we can make a real and positive difference to the lives of people who live and work here. The significant investment from the UK government and NI Executive with additional input from all the delivery partners allows us to leverage additional private sector investment to deliver a programme with an overall value well currently standing at £290m.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: “This is a significant day for Derry and the North West. The SDLP has been campaigning for City Deal investment here for a decade against the odds and sometimes against the wishes of Executive Ministers. When others couldn't, we saw the potential of leveraging this level of investment and the long term impact it could have on our ambition for growth, university expansion and opportunities for people across Derry and the North West.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Finance Minister pictured at the Signing of the Financial Deal for Derry and Strabane region at the Guildhall on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

“For too long we’ve been asked to live on hope alone but it’s not enough. People need good jobs, better opportunities and sustained investment to achieve their ambitions."

Greg McCann, President of Derry Chamber said it was ‘imperative that every pound of pledged funding is now delivered’.

"The package, now pledged to the region, will be truly transformative for Derry and the North West, from the regeneration of the Riverfront, Strand Road, Walled City areas in Derry City to the redevelopment of Strabane town centre," he said, adding:

"The investment in the medical school and in the innovation and high-tech data and AI research centres, such as CARL and CIDRA will boost academic and industry collaboration, significantly enhancing the cutting-edge services and product development of NW technology enabled businesses. The signing of this deal represents the beginning of the North West of the future taking shape.”

The Mayor added that the City Deal will strengthen the region’s offer in growth sectors such as life and health sciences, digital and creative industries and will also support next generation digital capabilities, boost tourism by creating world-class visitor experiences and enable regeneration, underpinned by infrastructure developments and investment in skills to connect people to jobs and services.