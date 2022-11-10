Maintenance Week from November 18-25 is an initiative to encourage anyone who looks after an historic property to carry out routine maintenance to their building to make sure that minor problems don’t become major ones during the winter. The programme will align with National Maintenance Week - a campaign started by The Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB).

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “This Maintenance Week we are advising anyone with responsibility for older buildings to carry out regular monitoring and minor maintenance as the most effective way to protect them from deterioration.

“The most common cause of damage is due to water getting into the fabric of the building, from its roof, rainwater goods or exterior walls and if such issues are left unattended, they can cause serious problems within a building due to penetrating damp, leading eventually to rot.

“It’s important to get to know your building, a regular schedule of inspection of a property can help to identify the risk areas and put plans in place for repairs before damage occurs.”

If the building is listed or in a conservation area, owners may need to apply for consent before carrying out any works which alter the character and appearance.