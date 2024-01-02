The Millennium Forum has just announced record breaking sales for its Christmas panto, Jack & The Beanstalk, officially marking it as the most successful panto in the theatre’s 22 year history.

Over 30,000 people have already enjoyed creating magical memories at the North West’s biggest panto since it opened earlier this month and with shows which ran right up until 31st December.

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum said: “I am thrilled that our audiences enjoyed our professional panto, Jack & The Beanstalk, and delighted that so many have chosen us to be a part of their Christmas this year. Panto has always been a Derry tradition and we are very thankful to everyone who have chosen to make their Christmas memories with us this year.

“We have welcomed in excess of 30,000 people into the theatre over the festive period which is incredible and will, of course, greatly impact the local economy at this current time of recession. It’s also reassuring to know that our loyal customers are supporting us as we continue to navigate amidst funding crisis and the rising cost of living, so we are extremely grateful to everyone who has joined us for panto this Christmas. On behalf of everyone here at the Forum, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for their continued support and to wish everyone a Happy New Year.”

Jack and the Beanstalk was full of dazzling special effects, a laugh-a-minute script and had lots of opportunities for the audience to join in the fun. It was proudly sponsored by the Richmond Centre.