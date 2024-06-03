Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry & Strabane’s new Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr vowed to ensure “that all voices within our vibrant community are heard and represented” as she made history by becoming the first black person to be conferred with the title of First Citizen anywhere in the north.

The SDLP representative was conferred with the chain of office at Derry City and Strabane District Council’s annual general meeting on Monday night.

A delegation of leaders from Kenya, including from the Senate, the National Assembly of Kenya, Governors, and the Kenyan Ambassador to the UK attended the meeting.

Accepting the Mayoral chain from her predecessor Patricia Logue the new Mayor, who will be supported by Ulster Unionist Deputy Mayor Alderman Darren Guy, vowed to “lead with ambition to drive real change”.

Mayor Barr also spoke about her journey to becoming First Citizen and of her love and pride of her Maasai heritage, its rich culture and heritage and its strong values around justice and freedom, which she intends to incorporate in everything that she does during her Mayoral term.

Mayor Barr spoke about how she came to Derry back in 2010 in search of safety and a better life. “Since I arrived, Derry has embraced me. It has granted me a family, a community and now, the honour to serve as your First Citizen.”

She emphasised that anti-immigrant rhetoric directed at her was in the minority and not reflective of the people of Derry. She said: “I have witnessed the warmth and kindness of the Derry that I know and have loved with all my heart, through the kindness of strangers and the outpouring of solidarity and support.”

She said she was committed to work tirelessly for everyone and would focus her Mayoral year on “unity, growth and the common good”, pledging to work to end “poverty, attract investment and support young people to achieve their full potential, create jobs and advocate for quality affordable housing”, whilst also helping to end the long waiting lists for housing, deliver play parks for children and focus on addressing environmental issues.

The Foyleside DEA based elected representative said she is committed to working hard for the entire community and being a Mayor for everyone - “one who is accessible and one who will lead with hope.” She said the green and orange politics were in the past and replaced with a new united community.

Extending a special thanks to her family for all their help and support, Mayor Barr acknowledged the supportive role of her husband and son and wider family circle. She added that a special focus will be placed on raising awareness and funds for her chosen Mayoral charity - BUDS Club, a full-time youth-led educational and developmental youth provision service for young people with disabilities aged between 11 and 25 years of age, that serves young people across the Council area.

She said one of the initiatives she is keen to pursue during her Mayoral year is the setting up of a Mayoral Youth Network designed to inspire young people to assume leadership positions and prioritise their mental health.

Waterside based Alderman Darren Guy accepting his role as Deputy Mayor spoke of his great honour in taking up the position and following in his late father’s footsteps - Alderman Jim Guy - who held the position of Deputy Mayor on three occasions and Mayor on two occasions of the former Derry City Council.

He said it was regrettable that there will be no Unionist Mayor of the city and district during the current four-year term but pledged that he remains committed to working closely with everyone to represent the people of the Council area and to overcome any challenges that lay ahead.

Outgoing Mayor, Patricia Logue handing over the Mayoral chain, reflected on her busy term and extended her sincere thanks to the people of Derry and Strabane for their friendship and hospitality over the past year. She extended her best wishes and support to the new incoming Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Mayor Barr in her closing speech pledged: “It is our time to build a more inclusive, prosperous, and vibrant Derry City and Strabane District Council, under the banner of unity and progressive change. Thank you for your trust, your time, and your support. Together let’s embrace our differences and build a new future together.”

Lilian Seenoi Barr is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer at the North West Migrants Forum, and has played a pivotal role in advocating for the rights and integration of migrants and minoritised minorities. Her work at the Forum involved developing programmes that addressed issues such as racial discrimination, social inclusion, and community cohesion.

Lilian's political career gained significant momentum when she joined the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP). Her dedication to public service and her ability to connect with diverse communities led to her election as the Chair of the Derry SDLP District Executive. In 2021, she was co-opted into the Derry City and Strabane District Council, marking a significant step in her political journey. Demonstrating her growing influence and popularity, Lilian was subsequently elected in 2023 as one of the SDLP Councillors for the Foyleside District Electoral Area.

First elected to Council in 2019, Alderman Darren Guy represents the people of the Waterside. In his time serving as a councillor, he has been appointed as Chair of both the Governance and Strategic Planning and Health & Communities Committees, as well as Deputy Chair of Business and Culture Committee. He is also the Ulster Unionist Group Leader on Council.

He is married to Julie and has two daughters, Cameron and Georgia. He works part-time in the Siege Museum and is a member of the Walker Branch Club of the Apprentice Boys of Derry.