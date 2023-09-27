Hit Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls shortlisted for International Emmy Award
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced 56 nominees across 14 categories and spanning 20 countries.
Derry Girls has been nominated in the ‘Comedy’ category, along with ‘El Encargado [The Boss]’, from Argentina; ‘Le Flambeau – Season 2 [La Flamme]’ from France; and ‘Vir Das: Landing’ from India. Sharing the news on Instagram, Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee said she was ‘buzzing’ with the nomination.
“The International Emmy competition is the pinnacle for recognizing excellence in television around the world,” said International Academy President & CEO Bruce Paisner. “We look forward to gathering the international television community in New York City, in November to recognize these outstanding programs and performances on our global stage.”
Winners will be announced at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala in New York City, on Monday, November 20, 2023.