Hit Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls shortlisted for International Emmy Award

Lisa McGee, creator of Derry Girls, who was conferred with the Freedom of Derry City and Strabane. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2249GS â€“

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced 56 nominees across 14 categories and spanning 20 countries.

Derry Girls has been nominated in the ‘Comedy’ category, along with ‘El Encargado [The Boss]’, from Argentina; ‘Le Flambeau – Season 2 [La Flamme]’ from France; and ‘Vir Das: Landing’ from India. Sharing the news on Instagram, Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee said she was ‘buzzing’ with the nomination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The International Emmy competition is the pinnacle for recognizing excellence in television around the world,” said International Academy President & CEO Bruce Paisner. “We look forward to gathering the international television community in New York City, in November to recognize these outstanding programs and performances on our global stage.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...