Hive Cancer Support in Derry issues call for volunteers

A Derry-based charity that has been dedicated to improving the lives of people impacted by cancer for the last two decades is looking for people to donate their time and skills to help continue its important work.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hive Cancer Support -formerly known as the Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group- was founded by volunteers in 2005, in response to a high number of breast cancer cases in the Bogside and Brandywell.

It has now evolved into a charity that works across the North West and in Donegal and supports men, women, children and families affected by cancer and educates people on cancer awareness and prevention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With growing demand for its community-based services, Hive Cancer Support is looking for committed volunteers to help across several key projects — including its allotment in Creggan.

Hive Cancer Support volunteer Theresa Kelly (third from left) pictured with fellow volunteers at the Hive Cancer Support allotment in Ballymagowan, Creggan.

Theresa Kelly from Prehen has been a member of Hive for three years. She is living with stage two breast cancer and became the face of the charity’s breast cancer awareness campaign last October.

As well as campaigning Theresa loves volunteering the charity’s allotment.

“I spend a lot of my free time here, it’s a fantastic space for your physical and mental health,” she said. “I’d encourage people to come up and enjoy what this place can give you. We’re growing our own food- strawberries, potatoes, peas, lettuce. It’s important for everybody to eat well but for someone living with cancer it’s especially important. It’s something that’s in our control to eat good food and eat food that isn’t sprayed with chemicals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is also looking for volunteers to provide peer support and to deliver cancer awareness and prevention workshops.

“We’ve always believed that the power of community is at the heart of what we do,” said Hive Cancer Support Project Manager Maureen Collins. “We see every day how much a friendly face, a listening ear, can mean to someone going through cancer. Our peer support service pairs trained volunteers with people affected by cancer, offering a space for understanding, encouragement and shared experience."

"Volunteering with Hive Cancer Support isn’t just about giving your time — it’s about giving hope.”

Volunteers are also welcomed at The More & Less Refill Shop, Hive’s social enterprise at Pilot’s Row, run in partnership with Neighbourhood Management Team.

“Whether you’ve got an hour a week or a day a month, we’d love to hear from you,” added Maureen. “Our volunteers range from students to retirees, and every single one brings something unique.”

No previous experience is necessary, and full trainingt is provided.

For more information see Hive Cancer Support’s Facebook page or call 028 71414004 or 07710025494.