Holiday scam alert issued by police in Derry & Strabane as dozens fall victim in NI over past year

The warning comes as new figures show that there have been 89 reports of holiday fraud which have been made to the Police Service between January 1 and December 31, 2023, amounting to a total reported loss of £155,245.

Police say the figures, released by Action Fraud, show how important it is for people to stop and take the time to do their research, and to check that the person or company they’re dealing with is legitimate. People here have also been advised that if they are targeted by a fraudster to report it.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson from the Police Service of Northern Ireland Economic Crime Unit said: "It’s natural people want to get a good deal when booking a holiday but what can seem as a bargain holiday, or a good deal online, is all too often the start of a scam.

The Peloponnese coastline in Greece.

“These scams will not only leave people out of pocket, but also scupper their holiday plans.”Advice has been issued to people to help them avoid falling victim.

“These include never paying by bank transfer - the safest way to pay is by credit card and, where at all possible, avoid paying by bank transfer to someone you do not know or have not met in person.”

People are also advised to check, and do their research. “Don't rely on just one website or review. If it's a fake, there's a good chance others will write about their experience and some basic internet research will find it. Look for the logo, check to see if the company is a member of Abta and, if you're booking a flight, check to see it's approved by Atol."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If anyone has lost money in this way, or through any type of fraud, they are urged to report it to police on 101, to their bank immediately, online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.