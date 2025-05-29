Homelessness doubles in a decade in Derry & Strabane as latest social housing figures released

A shocking new report has confirmed that there are now over 4,400 social housing applicants in Derry & Strabane with homelessness status.

Updated figures released on Thursday revealed that the number of families and single people waiting for social housing across the city and district by March 31 stood at 6,388. Of these, just shy of 70 per cent had qualified for homeless status.

Almost 80 per cent of those households – 5,023 – have been assessed as being in housing stress.

The figures were contained within the Department for Community’s latest Housing Bulletin for the north for the period January to March.

The report shows that there are 4,437 applicants in Derry & Strabane who have been assessed and allocated Full Duty Applicant status, which entitles people to permanent housing and temporary accommodation while they wait for a permanent address.

Homeless Connect, which represents the homelessness sector in the north, said that the number of households in Derry & Strabane with homelessness status has more than doubled - up 121% – since 2015, with Belfast and Newry, Mourne and Down Councils recording similar staggering increases.

Urging the NI Executive to use “every lever” to find resources to build more social homes, Nicola McCrudden, Chief Executive of Homeless Connect said: “These figures see the number of households with homelessness status hit another record high. Across every council area, too many families and individuals are finding themselves locked out of access to social and genuinely affordable housing.

"People have no other option but to enter the homelessness system with all the consequences this can have for them and their families.”

Nicola McCrudden added: “Without these social homes, this trend will only continue to worsen with the social, economic and relational consequences this has for those impacted.”