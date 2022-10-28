Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

David Knight (44) of Melmore Gardens in Derry is charged with burglary of a premises in the Waterside area of the city on May 10.

Knight is further charged with possessing class C drugs on the same date, May 10.

At a bail application on Friday, the court was told that on returning to their premises, the homeowner found a man alleged to be Knight with a hammer held above his head.

The man was, the court was told, disarmed with help from neighbours and detained.

The house was found to have been ransacked and some items of jewellery were alleged to have been found in Knight's pockets.

A quantity of drugs was also alleged to have been found on the defendant.

During the hearing on Friday, bail was opposed due to an alleged risk of re-offending, with the court being told Knight has 104 previous convictions.

Defence counsel for Knight, Sean Doherty said that the defendant's criminal record 'obviously went against him.'

Mr Doherty told the court that there was 'a considerable gap' in his offending.

He also said that the defendant had been making progress.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he would give Knight a chance, and the judge released him on bail on the condition he does not enter the Waterside and observes a curfew.