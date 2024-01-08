Police in Derry are currently at the scene of a security alert in Barrs Lane in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.

PSNI

A number of homes in the area have been evacuated for safety reasons and road users are asked to avoid the area at this time.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are advising that Ballymagroarty Community Centre is open as an emergency support venue for those affected.