Honour for 11-year-old Rachel who saved young cousin from dog attack

Donegal Cathaoirleach, Councillor Jack Murray, pictured with Rachel Connolly and Edward and Shane from Tank and Skinnys.

Eleven-year-old Rachel Connolly from Buncrana witnessed a dog attack on her two-year-old cousin, Ellie, earlier this year.

Rachel risked her own life to rescue her and fought the large husky away.

Donegal Cathaoirleach, Councillor Jack Murray told how a ‘lot of people are called heroes, but few are as worthy of the title’’ as Rachel.

“Thankfully, because of her courageous actions, Ellie’s life was saved and, despite sustaining very serious injuries, she is now making a full recovery.

It was therefore a privilege to present Rachel with a Certificate of Recognition for Exceptional Courage & Bravery - making her the first person ever to receive such an award from Donegal County Council.