Honouring and recognising Sister Clare Crockett’s extraordinary impact on the world
Watching the ceremony during which Sister Clare Crockett was officially named a Servant of God earlier this year, and the huge response across the world and back home, demonstrated just how many lives have been touched in the most extraordinary ways by this woman of Derry.
The impact the Brandywell woman has had on the people of this city, this island and well beyond it has been immense. As those who knew and loved her here and abroad, her devoted family, friends, her beloved companions in the Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother order can testify, she really lived up to her motto, 'All of Nothing'. She gave it her all.
Sister Clare lived a life of prayer and service for the good of others. Since her tragic death in Ecuador back in 2016, the devotion she displayed in life has been reciprocated by people here and across the world who dedicate their prayers and their petitions to her.
The official ceremony earlier this year was the first in a series of stages which may culminate in Sister Clare being officially declared a saint by the Catholic Church. In the eyes of so many people in Derry and beyond around the world, she already is. And so our Ambassador Award this year is dedicated to, and awarded posthumously to Sister Clare Crockett.