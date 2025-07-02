Hopes high for 'good news' about Austins within months Derry & Strabane Council told

Representatives of the Inner City Trust say they are hopeful they will have “good news” about the future development of Austins later this year.

The Trust acquired the listed building in March, and has since carried out regeneration work as well as work to improve its presentation and install historic photos of Austin’s at ground level.

During a deputation to members of council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee, Trust Director, Selina Horshi, said plans for Austins were “well under way” following the recent completion of a regeneration project.

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said “everybody” has been asking what the building, and nearby derelict buildings, would be used for.

The Austins building in Derry.

He said: “I’m aware of sort of commercial sensitivities but could you give us some indication of potential sites that are going to be targeted, [and] benefit from the funding that’s available, to bring these buildings back into use?

“We’ve got a lovely city centre, but unfortunately there are buildings that aren’t being used for full potential.

“They need care and attention, they need renewal, so I’d be keen to understand which ones we can see brought back to life.”

Ms Soshi replied: “Anyone we’re in a business case with is in a confidential situation and we’re not able to share their data and information.

“It just wouldn’t be professional of us to do so, but please know that there is work going on in the background and we look forward to making announcements as soon as we can.”

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson urged Trust representatives to engage with local business owners during any construction at Austins.

He added: “Some of the nearby businesses have asked that we relay [that] to yourselves because there’s a very narrow path there, navigating around the Diamond.”

Company Secretary, Damian McAteer, said the Trust will have “discussions with the business communities that are affected” by any construction.

“It is a big job and they will be kept fully informed,” he added. “We will try and minimise any form of disruption, but there’s always going to be a bit of disruption.”

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said: “I appreciate you can’t say what Austins will look like and but there is an enormous amount of excitement about that.

“People will want to engage in that [and] council obviously will want to engage in it as well, but I think that there’s a sense of relief that something now will happen.

“So I look forward to the proposals for what is going to happen with Austins.”

In conclusion, Mr McAteer said: “I’d like to think that we could come back in about September and say ‘Here is the timeline for Austins’.

“I think we can announce good news in the autumn.”

Austins opened in 1830 at the junction of The Diamond, where the City Hall once stood, and Ferryquay Street.

It closed for the last time back in 2016. It was thought to have been one of the oldest department stores in the world, opening before Macy’s in New York and Harrods in London.