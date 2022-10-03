HSE responds to to James Connolly Memorial Residential Unit HIQA report

The HIQA inspection of the JCM Unit was recently published.

The James Connolly Memorial Residential (JCM) Unit, at the time of inspection, June 29, provided residential care and support to twelve adults with disabilities. The centre is a large two storey building with residents’ living quarters situated on the ground floor and administrative offices and staff canteen situated upstairs.

The report noted how the centre was in close proximity to Carndonagh town and the service benefits from having its own mode of transport for access to community based activities and amenities.

James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Carndonagh, County Donegal. DER0716GS054

It added that the centre has a large private parking area to the rear and a large private garden area to the front of the property as well as access to its own private garden centre. The service is staffed on a 24/7 basis and the staff team includes a Person in Charge, a team of staff nurses and healthcare assistants.