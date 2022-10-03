HSE responds to to James Connolly Memorial Residential Unit HIQA report
The Health Service Executive (HSE) has said it will continue to work to ensure that a high quality of service is maintained within the James Connolly Memorial Residential Unit in Carndonagh.
The HIQA inspection of the JCM Unit was recently published.
The James Connolly Memorial Residential (JCM) Unit, at the time of inspection, June 29, provided residential care and support to twelve adults with disabilities. The centre is a large two storey building with residents’ living quarters situated on the ground floor and administrative offices and staff canteen situated upstairs.
The report noted how the centre was in close proximity to Carndonagh town and the service benefits from having its own mode of transport for access to community based activities and amenities.
It added that the centre has a large private parking area to the rear and a large private garden area to the front of the property as well as access to its own private garden centre. The service is staffed on a 24/7 basis and the staff team includes a Person in Charge, a team of staff nurses and healthcare assistants.
On the date of inspection fifteen regulations were inspected. Eight regulations were deemed compliant, five regulations were found to be substantially compliant and two were assessed as not compliant. The HSE said it has taken the following actions to ensure the centre is fully compliant with regulations: Donegal Disability Management is currently undertaking a review of the staffing levels and skill mix within this centre to ensure that staffing is fully appropriate to needs; There is an Activity Coordinator working within the centre to support residents with recreational activities of their choice.