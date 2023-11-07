Huge 'Boost' for Derry man Gerard Doherty as he wins 'Unsung Hero' award

Derry man Gerard Doherty received a huge ‘Boost’ recently as he was named as one of ten unsung heroes in Northern Ireland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The unsung heroes were cheered on by over 120 people at a special event held by Boost Drinks in their honour and to celebrate the drinks company’s 20th birthday.

The ten men and women from all over Northern Ireland were clearly overwhelmed to receive their well-deserved award, explained Francine Matthews, Brand Manager, Boost Drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Boost Drinks 2023 Always in Your Corner campaign put the people of Northern Ireland right at the heart of it. This year we have given amateur singers a leg up, we have helped local charities, given students a boost and kept the whole country going with our Iced Coffee, Energy and Sports ranges.

Pete Snodden, Cool FM, Simon Gray, Boost, local hero Gerard Doherty and Gareth Hardy, Hardy Distribution. Photo by Phil Magowan / Press Eye

“The five local people and five retailers that we honoured are perfect examples of unsung heroes who are quietly doing what comes naturally to them.

"They expected nothing in return, so it was a complete pleasure to give them a night dedicated to their selfless achievements. This was their time to shine, and we really hope they felt the love.”

Gerard Doherty from Derry was honoured due to his work with River Radio and tireless fundraising for local charities including his annual Christmas appeals.

He said: “I was shocked to find out that I won this lovely award. There is much needed demand in my community, and I see it as my duty to help as many young people as I can via River Radio’s media platform. I never expected anyone to take the time to nominate me for this. What an amazing night it was celebrating with everyone.”

Boost was established in 2001 after founder (and MD) Simon Gray saw the opportunity to offer consumers a great quality energy drink at a fraction of the price of other brands at that time.

Two years later Boost, alongside Hardy Distribution, brought the brand to the local market, making the brand 20 years old in NI this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad