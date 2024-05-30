Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inishowen Pride is back for the third time this Sunday in Buncrana and there is ‘incredible positivity’ in the run-up to this year’s event, say organisers.

Everyone is welcome to attend and get involved in the Pride parade, which takes place at 3pm on Sunday, June 2 and has a theme of ‘’Different Families, Same Love’.

One of the organisers, Jen McCarron, told the Journal there is huge excitement across Inishowen and beyond.

“There is incredible positivity in the run up to Inishowen Pride this year. We are now really busy with requests for Pride flags, bunting as businesses and services want to have their premises ready for Pride weekend.

Participants who took part in the second annual Inishowen Pride Parade in Buncrana in 2023. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 29

"We have more and more groups and individuals wanting to take part in the Pride parade on Sunday, June to show support and many more enquiries about accommodation from people travelling to Donegal for the weekend.”

Jen outlined how studies show that LGBTQ+ Youth are still at much greater risk of a range of negative experiences and events like Pride are vitally important to changing this.

“Pride is a beautiful demonstration of our communities standing up for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion and gives an important message in particular to our LGBTQ+ young people.

"Study findings just this year by Trinity College Dublin and ‘Belong To’ youth organisation highlight that our LGBTQ+ Youth are still at much greater risk of a range of negative experiences and we have to be proactive in our efforts in order to change this.

"The act of showing up as a supporter at the Parade on June 2 lets others know that you want everyone to feel safe and valued.”

Jen added how the theme ‘ invites us all to celebrate the many shapes, forms, colours and sizes of families within our community.’

"Sometimes there are fears around people that are different from ourselves. This theme ‘Different Families, Same Love’ reminds us that we are all connected as humankind despite our differences. The love we experience is the same and it is powerful regardless of our race, religion, gender, sexual orientation we are connected and everyone, absolutely everyone, deserves to be treated with the same respect and care. Inishowen Pride parade is immensely moving because of the love and support that the community come together to show. The atmosphere is electric and really until you experience being there it’s impossible to describe.”

All parade participants will meet on the grounds of Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana at 1.30pm on Sunday.

Groups or anyone intending to bring a vehicle or float are asked to register through the link available on facebook or by emailing [email protected]. The parade will start at 3pmand crowds are expected so important for supporters to plan to be there early if they don’t want to miss out. There will be staged entertainment following the parade at the market square. Further information is available on our pride programme.