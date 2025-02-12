Huge turnout for first Maths Festival in Derry’s Guildhall

The festival featured engaging workshops, interactive competitions, and inspiring talks from experts - all aimed at fostering a deeper appreciation for mathematics.

The enthusiastic participation and collaborative spirit of the many young people who attended played a crucial role in making the event memorable.

The event in the city’s historic Guildhall brought together students, educators, and maths enthusiasts from all over Derry, Strabane, Donegal and Omagh to celebrate the beauty and power of mathematics.

Those in attendance also availed of help with understanding how to manage their finances and how maths can play an important factor in everyday living as well as affecting their future careers choices.

Speaking at the conclusion of Saturday’s event, Dr. Gupta said she was overwhelmed by the turnout across the two days and thanked all involved in making it such a success.

"We are truly grateful for the incredible support from our community that showcased the enthusiasm and talent of students and professionals alike, reinforcing the importance of mathematical thinking in everyday life,” said Dr. Gupta.

The main hall in the city’s Guildhall was full to capacity over the weekend with young people taking part in the various workshops, listening intently to some of the country’s best engineers, mathematicians and business people, while also posing some interesting questions over the two days to the numerous stallholders.

Hoping that this inaugural event will continue for many years to come, Dr. Gupta added: "This is something we intend building on in future years, making it even bigger and better.

"Indeed, Foyle Kumon extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants, speakers, volunteers, and sponsors for contributing to the success of the NI Maths Fest 2025.

"Indeed, at Foyle Kumon, we look forward to hosting future editions of Maths Fest and will continue to promote a love for learning and problem-solving. Thank you once again to everyone who took part and for being part of this journey!"

The event organiser went on to thank the Ulster University, Department for Economy, Benchmark Financial Planning, the ‘Go Succeed’ programme and the Web Crew for their unparalleled support throughout the event.

Endorsing Dr. Gupta’s comments, Richard Trimmer, Ireland and NI Branch Manager, Kumon UK added: "Kumon UK was delighted to be a sponsor of the first Northern Ireland Maths Fest held at the city over the weekend.

"It was a pleasure to see so many schools and children create activities and then share their excitement and enjoyment, proving that maths can be fun.

"I would like to congratulate Sumeeta and everyone involved in creating this inspiring event. We are looking forward to supporting this again next year.”

Foyle Kumon specialises in helping any child of any ability progress to their maximum potential and become an enthusiastic learner. Through worksheet study and Instructor guidance, students work at the 'just-right' level to build ability and fluency in small manageable steps.

Steelstown Primary School - overall winners at Friday's NI Maths Fest in the city's Guildhall.

MATHS FEST CHAMPIONS!. . . .The jubilant Steelstown Primary School pupils celebrating their success on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

FIRST THROUGH THE DOOR!. . . Students from Thornhill College, who were first through the door on Friday morning for the Northern Ireland Maths Fest at the Guildhall. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Students from St. Cecilia's College pictured at the Ulster University stall on Friday with Mr. Paul O'Hea.