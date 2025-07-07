Hugh Logue tells audience including François Hollande of John Hume’s commitment to European ideals

Veteran Derry civil rights activist Hugh Logue has told an audience including former French President François Hollande of the late John Hume’s commitment to a European vision of ‘dignity, peace and equality’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Logue made the remarks during a Mitterrand Institute European Policy Seminar at the birthplace of former French President François Mitterrand in Jarnac, France.

The event, part of the Grands Discours Européens at the Prise de Paroles festival, was formally opened by former Mr. Hollande. The John and Pat Hume Foundation was represented by Mr. Logue and Mary McIvor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A central feature of the seminar was a reflection on John Hume’s Nobel Peace Prize address.

Hugh Logue, former French President François Hollande, Mary McIvor

Extracts from Hume’s speech were delivered in both English and French by Ms McIvor and a member of the Mitterrand Institute, underscoring Hume’s enduring vision for European reconciliation and unity.

Speaking at the seminar, Mr Logue remarked: “John Hume’s thoughts in 1979, standing on the bridge in Strasbourg that links France to Germany—thoughts he recalled in his Nobel Peace Prize speech—resonate powerfully today.

"They found vivid expression in that defining moment at Verdun when François Mitterrand and Helmut Kohl, standing hand in hand in the rain, embodied a symbol of reconciliation that signalled to their citizens, and to the world, that France and Germany would henceforth live in respect, dignity, peace and equality at the heart of the European Union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Years later, in 1998, when the Good Friday Agreement was achieved in Ireland, John Hume and David Trimble stood together, hands raised in accord and reconciliation.”

Nobel Peace Pride laureates, John Hume and David Trimble with President of the European Commission, Jacques Santer (2ndL) of Luxembourg, and Seamus Mallon in Brussels in 1998. (Photo by JACQUES COLLET / BELGA / AFP) (Photo by JACQUES COLLET/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Logue highlighted the enduring relevance of Hume’s core message.

He remarked: “In John Hume’s Nobel speech, one theme transcends all others—Diversity is the essence of humanity. Within that idea we hold equality, respect and dignity. It stands against those who exploit race, faith, gender or orientation for political gain. As with the Civil Rights refrain We Shall Overcome, this simple phrase—Diversity is the essence of humanity—remains a rallying call for solidarity.”

Warm applause followed the announcement that the Irish Government’s Programme for Government 2025 — Securing Ireland’s Future includes the launch of a John Hume Prize, to be awarded annually by the European Parliament to an individual or organisation that advances reconciliation and shared prosperity in Europe.