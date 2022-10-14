Hughie Kelly is 'returning to God' as the salmon returns to his home at Lackagh, mourners told

The late Hugh Kelly.

Mourners were told how the 59-year-old was killed alongside nine other victims, including Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5), who he had brought to the Applegreen service station to purchase a birthday cake for Shauna’s mother Áine just before the catastrophe.

"Seconds changed everything. I'd like to remind us this morning that if you go down to Doe point and look at the rocks at Lackagh you will see the strength that is in rock. It is solid and it is strong.

"But either down at Doe point, Hughie's home, or at Lackagh, you will see the sand and the sand is not strong. Dear friends, none of us are rocks. We are the sand and are bodies are fragile as we all well too know,” said Fr. Duffy in his funeral homily.

Fr. John Joe Duffy, delivering the sermon at the funeral of Hughie Kelly this morning.

Hughie’s partner Linda, daughter Mary, grandchild, Rosey and wider family circle were joined by the families of some of the other victims of last Friday’s devastating explosion which claimed the lives of ten people from the village and neighbouring area.

President Michael D. Higgins, was in attendance. An Taoiseach Michaél Martin was represented by his aide de camp, Commandant Claire Mortimer.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, representing the government, was joined by several other political representatives. Councillor Anthony Molloy, Cathaoirleach, of Glenties Municipal District, was there on behalf of Donegal Council Council, as was its Chief Executive John McLaughlin.

Hughie’s family brought a number of items of remembrance to the altar. A jewellery box he had crafter for his niece, symbolising his ‘ability to turn his hand to so many things’, ‘his attention to detail’ and ‘sharp eye’, and a photograph of Hughie with his grand-daughter Rosey, a testament to his love for his family.

There was a pot of blackberry jam recalling how Hughie would patiently visit the brambles at this time of year, collecting blackberries which he would boil into jam to share with others. And there was a picture of Hughie standing in a cornfield ‘a happy man with a cheeky grin’ who ‘enjoyed a good time’.

Fr. Duffy said Hughie’s family and the families of the other victims were still in ‘shock’ and ‘numb’ from what has befallen them.

"I suppose if the truth be told we really don't know what we are feeling. There is still that pall of silence, that grieving, that mourning, that heartbreak is visible to others, who enter into the homes and try and offer consolation and comfort to grieving families, coming to meet one another, members of grieving families who have come to grieve with Hughie Kelly's family this morning,” he said.

Hughie was born at Doe in 1962, the youngest of five children, and the old Sweeney stronghold on the shores of Sheephaven Bay had once been a playground.

"Stories have been shared this week of times spent down at the castle, at Doe Castle, down at the shore and in the fields. Seemingly when he was young Hughie was a bit of a daredevil, taking on the high castle wall,” said Fr. Duffy.

He spent time in England before returning to Ireland where he was a very well-known figure within the district. He was, Fr. Duffy recounted, a renowned handy man.

“Hughie could always be relied upon at turning his hand at many a job, whether it was replacing a skirting board or hanging a shelf or a picture, he always gave it 100%,” said Fr. Duffy, adding that he did this out of love for his family for whom he was performing the task.

“He made a cradle and dolls for you, his nieces, the fairy doors were numerous in his sister's garden.”

His handiwork can even be seen today in the very streetscape of Creeslough: “He built the wall up here behind us in the car park which you will face directly as you come out of the church and someone was telling me he placed his initials in that wall.”

The funeral heard how Hughie had endured a battle with cancer and that only three weeks ago he had been to Galway for a check-up and had received the welcome news that he was in remission.

"That was such happy and good news for you Linda and Mary and for Hughie’s siblings and family,” the congregation was told.

Fr. Duffy told mourners how he woke on Friday morning to pouring rain but that eventually out of that darkness came the sun which was ‘shining over Lackagh, reflecting on the river, reflecting on the sea at Doe point’.

“Dear friends the sun gives us hope,” he said.

Fr. Duffy reflected: “I'm sure Hughie often saw the salmon jump at Lackagh. Lackagh, together with Doe point, two of the most idyllic places in this world, and the salmon as we know goes back to the river from which it comes. The same is true of us.

"We eventually get back to God, no matter what obstacles are in our way, indeed, the obstacles that we create, we eventually get back to God like the salmon who comes back to the very place where it was born to die.”