Hume Foundation to host special event marking 25th anniversary of Nobel Peace Prize

The John and Pat Hume Foundation are hosting a special event at Monday December, 11 in the Guildhall to mark the 25th anniversary of award of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 to John Hume and David Trimble.

Irish rock band U2's lead singer Bono (C) holds up the arms of Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble (L) and SDLP leader John Hume on stage during a concert given by U2 and Ash at the Waterfront concert hall to promote the yes vote for Friday's peace referendum. Photo credit: GERRY PENNY/AFP via Getty Images

The event will also promote leadership for peaceful change solutions to lasting peace. There will be panel discussions on human rights, social justice and leadership for peaceful change along with live music and video tributes.

Dawn Purvis, Chair of the Hume Foundation said: “It is so important to remember the 25th Anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to John Hume and David Trimble on 10 December 1998 in Oslo. Both John Hume and David Trimble said they accepted the award on behalf of all the people in NI and Ireland, the quiet peacemakers, ordinary men and women who had, even in the darkest days of the Troubles, preached a message of peace, tolerance and respect for difference.”

Dawn Purvis added: “I remember that time well. There was much hope and excitement as we worked together to create new institutions that would be inclusive and deliver the new society that we all craved. It is time to recapture the spirit of 1998, keep faith with the principles of the Good Friday Agreement and inspire current and emerging courageous leaders for peaceful change, at home and in conflicts internationally, who will chart a better way forward and build a more just and prosperous future for all our children.”

Paddy Harte, Chair of the International Fund for Ireland said: “We are recognising and commemorating the work of two key figures today, and it is also an opportunity to look ahead and recognise that we are in a critical phase of peacebuilding. Peace and reconciliation work is more important than ever. Continuing to invest in those areas that need specialised interventions is key and will allow communities to develop skills, future investment, and positive leadership. We all have a responsibility as peacebuilders looking to our own shared future.

“As we move to the next phase of peacebuilding, 25 years on from the GFA, we know that young people will play a key role as future peace builders. It’s so important that we give opportunities and instil confidence in those young people as we all work together to create a shared future across this island.”

Speakers at the event include Bertie Ahern; Lady Daphne Trimble; Dawn Purvis; Brid Rodgers; Monica McWilliams; Anjli Parrin, human rights advocate from Kenya; Chougher Maria Doughramajian, President of Voices of Young Refugees in Europe; Séamus O’Reilly, Derry writer; David Kerr, former adviser to David Trimble; St Vincent De Paul; Salvation Army; Derry singer Roe and a special video by Fergal Keane, BBC foreign correspondent.

