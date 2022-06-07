Hume sculpture to be unveiled in Strasbourg

Created by the artist Liz O’Kane and gifted by the Government of Ireland, the bust of the late Nobel laureate will be unveiled by President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The ceremony will take place at 6pm in the New Members’ Lounge of the European Parliament, Level 1 WEISS Building, Zone Canal, Strasbourg.

The event will be preceded by a lecture on John Hume by former NIO minister Chris Patten, now Lord Patten of Barnes.

The European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Dr Sean Farren, Chair of the John & Pat Hume Foundation, said: “The unveiling of the magnificent bust of John Hume at the European Parliament in Strasbourg is a very important moment for the Hume family and the John & Pat Hume Foundation. It also hugely symbolic as the European Union inspired John Hume’s journey of peace, reconciliation and diversity. The importance of the EU was clear from his very first visit to Strasbourg in 1979, as a member of the European Parliament.”

John Hume, said Sean Farren, believed that respect for difference was the first principle of European Union.

“His powerful words resonant as strong today as the people of Ukraine suffer from the violence of others,” he added.

“Today, in the face of adversity, we must continue to choose the way of peace and step back from the shadow of war. We must seek out justice and stand up against intolerance and tyranny. We must make real the promise of conflict resolution and move away from the terrible spiral of violence.”