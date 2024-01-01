Hundreds brave icy Atlantic at Culdaff New Year’s Day swim
Hundreds of hardy souls braved the icy waters of the North Atlantic by plunging into the sea at Culdaff in one of the traditional New Year’s Day dips in Donegal.
The cobwebs were well and truly blown off after the celebrations on New Year’s Eve with a sea temperature of only 10 degrees Celsius and an air temperature of just 6 degrees Celsius not enough to put the brave dippers off.
Fair play to all of the participants for taking part.